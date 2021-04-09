Jodeline Isaac
Oct. 3, 1972 – April 4, 2021
Jodeline “Josh” Isaac was born October 3, 1972, in Natchez, the daughter of Evaline Isaac-Jennings and the granddaughter of Sylvester Isaac and Willie Mae Isaac-Proby.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Sylvester Isaac; father, Thomas Jennings; special aunt, Patricia Isaac-Butler; and uncles, Jerry Isaac and Latrell Isaac.
Josh was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and was passionate about helping others. She was a loving mother who proudly supported her sons as she attended almost all of their ACCS sporting events. She was a familiar and friendly face in the stands who never met a stranger, a characteristic that carried over into her community. Josh’s thoughtful, caring, and lovable spirit will be sorely missed by so many.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, her grandmother, her longtime companion, Maurice Duncan; two sons, Lester Wells, Jr. (Brittany) and Jordan Wells (Zharia); one sister, Chiquita Isaac-Irving (Anthony); one granddaughter, Layla Wells; two special nieces, Chasity Irving and Diamonique Irving; one great-nephew, Blake Irving; two great-nieces, Malaysia Jones and Olivia Jones; all of Natchez, and a host of other family members and friends.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Melvin White officiating.
Annie Laura Wyatt
WOODVILLE— Graveside services for Annie Laura Wyatt, 60, who died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Merit Health in Jackson, will be held Saturday, April... read more