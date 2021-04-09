April 9, 2021

  • 75°

Jodeline Isaac

By Staff Reports

Published 8:59 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Oct. 3, 1972 – April 4, 2021

Jodeline “Josh” Isaac was born October 3, 1972, in Natchez, the daughter of Evaline Isaac-Jennings and the granddaughter of Sylvester Isaac and Willie Mae Isaac-Proby.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Sylvester Isaac; father, Thomas Jennings; special aunt, Patricia Isaac-Butler; and uncles, Jerry Isaac and Latrell Isaac.

Josh was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and was passionate about helping others. She was a loving mother who proudly supported her sons as she attended almost all of their ACCS sporting events. She was a familiar and friendly face in the stands who never met a stranger, a characteristic that carried over into her community. Josh’s thoughtful, caring, and lovable spirit will be sorely missed by so many.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, her grandmother, her longtime companion, Maurice Duncan; two sons, Lester Wells, Jr. (Brittany) and Jordan Wells (Zharia); one sister, Chiquita Isaac-Irving (Anthony); one granddaughter, Layla Wells; two special nieces, Chasity Irving and Diamonique Irving; one great-nephew, Blake Irving; two great-nieces, Malaysia Jones and Olivia Jones; all of Natchez, and a host of other family members and friends.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

