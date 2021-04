WOODVILLE— Graveside services for Kendrick Davis, 33, who died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Woodville, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at D. Rollins Funeral Home, 409 Sligo Street, Woodville with Pastor Otis Sullivan officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. to service time at D. Rollins Funeral Home. Masks will be required.