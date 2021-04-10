Master Gardener plant sale April 17 at Co-Lin

NATCHEZ — Adams County Master Gardeners are ready to welcome spring after a long, cold winter by having their annual spring plant sale on Saturday, April 17, at the greenhouse on the Co-Lin campus. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon.

More than 800 healthy, vibrant plants will be on sale with many different varieties from potted trees to hanging baskets. Trees include varnish trees, red bud trees, loquats, golden rain trees, crepe myrtle trees, altheas, fig trees, lemon trees, forsythias, Confederate rose and English dogwood or mock orange.

Plants in hanging baskets include grandfather pipe, purple heart, pothos, purple and hairy wandering Jew, and variegated and green spider plants.

Still other plants to beautify the landscape include night blooming cereus, sunflowers, cannas, Mexican petunias, angel trumpets, sunflowers, lilies, cashmere bouquet, mums, irises, primrose, jasmine, salvia, peperomia, begonias, hibiscus, impatient, geranium, cacti, including Christmas cactus, kalanchoe, bromiliads, Mother-in-law tongues, mother of millions, donkey ears, desert rose, agave, and aloe vera.

This is just a short list of all the plants that will be available.

Decide now what plants lost through the winter will be replaced. Then come out to Co-Lin on April 17 to see the large variety of plants and make your selections.

All are reasonably priced with hanging baskets only $10 and all other plants $5.

Seed packets will be on sale for $1 for those who want to start their own plants

Be sure to buy one of the tickets for the seven items that will be raffled off. Chances are three for $5.

Masks are required.