Library closes for renovations

NATCHEZ — The George W. Armstrong Library will be closed Tuesday through May 17 for interior renovations, Library Director Pam Plummer said Monday.

The project includes repainting the inside of the building, installing new floor tile and a new back entrance so that the building would have three entryways instead of two, Plummer said.

The staircase to the upstairs children’s section and offices will also be opened up for easier access, she said.

Plummer said the work was made possible by a donation from the estate of Neil Varnell, a psychologist and Natchez bed and breakfast owner who died on March 6, 2019. In his will, Varnell gifted more than $2 million to 16 non-profit organizations in Natchez.

The library should return to normal operating hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday, May 17.

Digital services can be accessed at any time at armstronglibrary.com.