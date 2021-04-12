Jan.14, 1921 – April 9, 2021

Mary Evelyn Clark Whittington Metts passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 9, 2021. Graveside services will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Natchez City Cemetery with her cousin Hollis McGehee officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. until service time, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Natchez City Cemetery.

She was born in Natchez, January 14, 1921. She grew up surrounded by loving family at Stanton Hall: grandparents Robert Thompson Clark, Sr. and Evelyn Schesler Clark, her parents, Robert T. Clark, Jr. and Allene Simmons Clark, brother Robert Allen Clark, and sister Allene Thompson “Baby Sis” Clark, who died at age 10 when struck by a car, and who was remembered fondly every day of Mary Evelyn’s life.

Mary Evelyn attended Copiah-Lincoln Junior College and then Mississippi State College for Women, graduating in 1943.

She married Curtis Dan Whittington on June 26, 1946. Mary Evelyn and Curtis both taught in the Natchez Public School system for many years. Curtis passed away in February 1988. In 1996 Mary Evelyn married Colonel Dewey M. Metts, Jr. and joined him to reside in Ocean Springs, MS. Dewey passed away in 2005.

Mary Evelyn enjoyed swimming, dancing, gardening, traveling, painting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Natchez and the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi, in which she was an expert in chair caning until the age of 96.

She is survived by son Curtis Dan Whittington, Jr. (Janet Looney); grandson Alexander Chapman Whittington (Nancy Burkhalter); great grandchildren, Beau Chapman Whittington and Sutton Minor Whittington; grandson Andrew Clark Whittington (Whitney Keene); great grandchildren Annie Rose Whittington and Beckett Keene Whittington; son Allen Clark Whittington Sr. (Cynthia Kornegay) grandson Allen Clark Whittington, Jr. (Jessica Longmire); great grandchildren Elizabeth Mae Whittington and Allen Clark Whittington, III; granddaughter Summer Whittington Vinson (Steven “Blake” Vinson); great grandchildren Steven Brody Vinson and Evelyn “Evie” Blake; and great granddaughter Alexis Whittington Burton (Edward Burton); great grandchildren, Beatrice Rae “Bea” Burton and Henry Edward Burton. Mary Evelyn is also survived by brother Robert Allen Clark of Charlotte, NC and by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will include Alexander Chapman Whittington, Andrew Clark Whittington, Allen Clark Whittington, Jr., Steven Blake Vinson, Eddy Simmons, and Reverend Bob Deich.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mississippi Audubon Society, ms.audubon.org or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.