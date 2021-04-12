Nellie Faye Blaney

Aug. 9, 1949 – April 11, 2021

Nellie “Beanie” Faye Blaney, 71, of Clayton, LA was born on Tuesday, August 9, 1949, in Gilbert, and passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by parents, Hazel Wallace Holloway and Woodrow Holloway; sister, Mary Smith; brother, Woody Holloway; and sister, Judy Reed Holloway.

Nellie leaves behind her husband, Ronnie Blaney of Clayton, LA; daughter, Brandi Cirilo & her husband Darrell; son, Beau Sanders both of Clayton, LA; daughter, Ronda Blaney of Marksville, LA; and son, Boo Blaney & his wife Stacie of Vidalia, LA; eight grandkids; and 5 great-grandkids. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Encompass Health of Vidalia.

