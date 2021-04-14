Funeral services for Dewayne Earl Thomas, 33, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Thomas, son of Angela Thomas Harris and Cleveland Stateum was born in Clarksdale, MS and died at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

He is survived by his mother, Angela Thomas Harris and her husband, Neil of Ferriday; his father, Cleveland Stateum of Clarksdale, MS; one brother, Roddrick Thomas of Killeen, TX; one sister, Natesha Harris; two nephews, Nyquavius and Keyondris Jefferson all of Clayton. Also his grandparents, Roosevelt and Mary Thomas of Sacramento, CA and Carrie Armstrong of Clarksdale, MS.

Social distancing and masks will be strictly enforced.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.