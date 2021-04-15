Doubleheader has playoff implications for Cathedral, ACCS

Green Wave senior Hollis Lees said last week Cathedral had to beat ACCS by a combined score of eight runs in three games to make the playoffs, but their 13-0 win on Monday changed that.

“They are coming to us Friday for a doubleheader. All we have to do is put them away in two games, and we are going to the playoffs,” Lees said. “We have to win both games.”

Cathedral’s rally monster did not make the trip to ACCS because the Green Wave figured the rally monster was bringing more bad luck than good, Sam Mosby said. Head Coach Craig Beesley also retired the hat he wore when the Green Wave won a state championship in 2016 last week, he said.

Since then, the Green Wave has won three straight games. One of those was a win over district champion Natchez High School. Lees said the team is locked in and ready for their games against ACCS on Friday.

ACCS assistant coach Brandon Ross said the Rebels were hit right in the mouth by Cathedral to start the game. The Rebels had six errors in their 13-0 loss to Cathedral, and the Rebels will look to correct them, he said.

“We will have to see what we can do Friday. See if we can bounce back. Or see if we are going to lay down or not,” Ross said. “It is a mental block. When something is not going your way, you have to learn to block it out, move forward, and accomplish it the next time.”

The double header’s first game will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the second game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Chester Willis field in Natchez. Lees said the Green Wave would have a home-field advantage.

“We have all of our buddies and friends in the outfield,” Lees said. “All of the parents are cheering us on. So it is big time. Home-field advantage is big for us.”