April 15, 2021

Paul England

By Staff Reports

Published 12:15 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

WATERPROOF — Graveside services for Paul Martin England, 60, of Arlington, Texas and formerly of Waterproof (Loamland), LA who died Friday, April 9, 2021, in Dallas, Texas, will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Loamland Community Cemetery in Waterproof, under the directions of Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associate in Ore City, Texas.

