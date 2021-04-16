April 16, 2021

  • 61°

Linda G. Haney

By Staff Reports

Published 7:37 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

Linda G. Haney, 74, of Crosby, MS. passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Field Health Systems in Centerville, MS. She was born October 19, 1946, the daughter of John Mason Vines and Geraldine Sanders Vines.   She was a sitter and housewife most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Wendy Waynette Haney, and one brother Larry Allen Vines.

She is survived by son Ricky Haney and Danielle, daughter Naomi “Sissy” Halford, and son Pete Haney and Tracie Baxter; one brother John Mason Vines Jr.; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation is Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. from noon until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hopewell Cemetery near Crosby.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools

News

Police investigating shooting on Bishop Street

News

Thomas named STAR Student at NHS, chooses Coach Haywood as STAR Teacher

News

Library closes for renovations

News

Adams County man arrested for alleged sex crime with juvenile

News

Master Gardener plant sale April 17 at Co-Lin

News

Harriss keeps active

News

Cemetery restoration workshop comes to Natchez Wednesday

News

CPSB reviewing applicants for new superintendent of schools

Business

Castle restaurant at Dunleith opens soon

News

Morgan Freeman television series filming in Natchez, seeking cast members

News

CPSO arrests six for violation of sex offender laws