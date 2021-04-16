Sept. 27, 1945 – April 8, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Luke Green, 75, of Natchez, who died Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Natchez will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church (grounds) with Pastor Stanley Searcy, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. These are walk-through visitations only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Luke was born September 27, 1945, in Natchez, the son of Lucille Butler Green and Hollis Green, Sr. He was educated in the Adams County Public School System and was a retired mechanic. Mr. Green was a member of Zion Chapel #2 Church. Luke enjoyed fishing, hunting, football and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Luke leaves to cherish his memories: son Gene Green (Kathryn); daughters Linda Green and Gwendolyn McCraney (Corey); step-son Lionel Washington (Beulah); step-daughter Sharon Washington; brothers James Green, Clarence Green, Hollis Green, Jr. (Laura); sisters Marie Conner, Bonnie Hatfield (Rev. Anthony), Jellina Johnson (Randolph), Shirley Dawson (Arthur) and Mamie White, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

