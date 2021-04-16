William Nelson

VIDALIA — Funeral services for William “Billy” Nelson, 80, of Vidalia, will be held at River Assembly of God on Monday, April 19, 2021, at noon with Bro. Shawn McMillian officiating. Interment will follow to Monclova Cemetery in Waterproof, LA.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the church from 10 a.m. until service time at noon.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.youngsfh.com.