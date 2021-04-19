April 19, 2021

  • 70°

Elnora W. Albert

By Staff Reports

Published 4:46 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

Sept. 16, 1918 – April 13, 2021

Graveside Service for Ms. Elnora W. Albert, 102, of Vidalia, who died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her residence will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia, LA under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at the Whitehall Cemetery.

A walkthrough visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be enforced.

