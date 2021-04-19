April 19, 2021

  • 70°
Madalyn Marie Kirkwood and Benjamin Joseph Brakel

Kirkwood-Brakel

By Staff Reports

Published 4:24 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Kirkwood announce the engagement of their daughter, Madalyn Marie Kirkwood to Benjamin Joseph Brakel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brakel of Slidell, LA.

The bride to be is a graduate of Cathedral High School in Natchez and a graduate of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and the University of Louisiana, College of Pharmacy where she received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy residency at University Medical Center in New Orleans. She will complete her PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy residency in Baton Rouge at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where she will begin work as the Critical Care Pharmacist in July of this year.

She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald O. Marion of Natchez and the late Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Kirkwood of Madisonville, KY.

The groom to be is a graduate of Slidell High School in Slidell, LA and a graduate of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Renewable Natural Resources.  He is the Operations Manager for Guice Offshore of Lafayette, LA.

He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene J. Barousse, Jr. of New Orleans, LA and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Brakel of New Orleans, LA.

The ceremony will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Dunleith Historic Inn.  A reception will immediately follow the ceremony.

Formal invitations will be sent.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools

News

Police investigating shooting on Bishop Street

News

Thomas named STAR Student at NHS, chooses Coach Haywood as STAR Teacher

News

Library closes for renovations

News

Adams County man arrested for alleged sex crime with juvenile

News

Master Gardener plant sale April 17 at Co-Lin