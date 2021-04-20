April 21, 2021

  • 54°
Senior Sam Mosby walks off the field in the middle of the sixth inning against Hartfield Academy. Tuesday night's 14-0 loss may be the final game the Green Wave played at Chester Willis Field. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Cathedral drops first game of playoff series to Hartfield

By Hunter Cloud

Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Cathedral was down by just four runs in the fourth inning and had a few chances to get some runs on the board before Hartfield Academy took care of business and put up 10 runs in the last three innings to win 14-0.

Less than a day prior, the Green Wave played against ACCS and made a quick turnaround to play Hartfield Academy in the first of a three-game series. Green Wave senior Sam Mosby said the team had some good moments in their game.

“I think we had a lot of good moments here tonight,” Mosby said. “I think if we hit a few balls a few inches different, a lot of big things could have happened. You can’t worry about if you advance or not. You need to go out there and play.”

He said he was still sore from having pitched in the game against ACCS Monday night. Pitch count rules limited who could pitch against Hartfield in the game Tuesday night, but everyone should be good to pitch in Thursday’s doubleheader, he said.

Head Coach Craig Beesly said the challenge for his team was to come back and stay focused against Hartfield Academy that quickly after an emotional win against their crosstown rival.

“We were still on our high from getting into the playoffs and beating our crosstown rivals. You worry about whether these kids are going to be able to focus and come out and play,” Beesly said. “I thought that was one of our better games defensively. I thought Noah (Russ) did a good job of limiting them to one or two runs in an inning. It got away from us towards the end, but I was pleased with the way we played today.”

Hartfield is talented and one of the best teams in the state, he said. Cathedral will have its work cut out when they travel to Flowood to play a doubleheader in which the Green Wave must win both games to advance. He said when you get on the field, anything can happen. That is why you play the game.

Mosby said it is weird knowing each moment he takes the field could be his last as a Green Wave. He said the end of his career at Cathedral has not changed how he approaches the game. He said he tries to take in every moment he can.

“Every single game, I have been trying to take it all in and enjoy it,” Mosby said. “You never know. It could be your last. I have always gone 100% every single time I can. (The end) makes me think about it more and to enjoy (the game) more than I have in the past. I have always had another game. Now, I know it could be it.”

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools

News

Police investigating shooting on Bishop Street

News

Thomas named STAR Student at NHS, chooses Coach Haywood as STAR Teacher