April 21, 2021

  • 59°

Centreville Academy beats Porters Chapel in first round

By Patrick Jones

Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

SUMMIT — Caleb Kinabrew pitched five solid innings and Ace Sellers drove in three runs as the Centreville Academy Tigers defeated the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles 10-3 last Monday afternoon at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

With the win, District 3-2A No. 2 seed Centreville Academy swept the best-of-three first-round series from District 4-2A No. 3 seed Porter’s Chapel in the MAIS Class 2A South State Playoffs and will take on District 5-2A No. 2 seed Claiborne Academy in the second round.

The Tigers plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-0 lead. The Eagles took advantage of Kinabrew’s control issues by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning to make it a one-run game.

Centreville would regain its momentum in the bottom of the fourth by getting one of those runs back to take a 5-3 lead. The Tigers put the game away with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Kinabrew was the winning pitcher after he allowed three runs, two of them earned, on three hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Ben Garrett pitched two innings of relief and gave up no runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

Sellers went 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch twice by Eagles starting pitcher Palmer (no first name given, and scored two runs in addition to his three RBIs.

As a team, the Tigers finished with 10 base hits, but none of them went for extra bases. Kinabrew helped his own cause by going 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Tyler Jones was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Peyton Jones was 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored while Josey Wales went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Palmer was charged with the loss after allowing seven runs, five of them earned, on seven hits with one strikeout and seven hit batsmen in four and one-third innings. Osborne (no first name given) pitched one and two-thirds innings of relief and allowed three runs, all of them earned, on three hits.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools