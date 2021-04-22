Area students deserving of praise

A few graduating seniors and their teachers have earned praise in recent weeks for both their athletic and academic achievements.

All of our graduates deserve to be congratulated for having closed this chapter of their lives. This road was not an easy one for them, and we give special congratulations to the students who showed themselves to be exceptional.

Congratulations to each of those who were recently recognized as STAR students. It must be a great feeling to work so hard and be recognized for your achievements in the classroom.

Academic success is a result of time spent preparing for classes, tests, and assignments, in addition to your effort.

For Quadrick Bradford, Emma McSwain, Aiden Whitaker, and Dionté Thomas, this is just the beginning of your academic journey.

Using the same skills and work ethic to be named a STAR student, you can accomplish anything you set your mind to do.

Also, congratulations to our area athletes who have signed with colleges this year for your accomplishments. Your moment of advancing your athletic career was worth the sweat, blood and tears it took to get there.

In college, you will have so many academic or athletic opportunities to improve yourself and improve your future.

You are responsible for what you make of those opportunities. If you have opportunities to get involved with an organization on campus, go for the chance and seize it. The experience and friendships gained will be well worth the time you put in.

The teachers, coaches and parents of these students also deserve congratulations for the role you have played in these students’ lives.

The success of these students would not be possible without your time, dedication and sacrifice.

We celebrate the ending of one chapter of your life and the beginning of a new one as graduation day nears.

You hold the pen to write your story. It is up to you what that story is.