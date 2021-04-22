April 22, 2021

Kennedy

James Kennedy Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 1:03 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

April 3, 1942 – April 18, 2021

James Kennedy Sr. was born April 3, 1942, to Thornton and Matilda Kennedy in Vidalia, Louisiana.

He was baptized by Rev. Douglas Logan Sr. and became a member of Young’s Chapel Baptist Church. He worked in the oilfield industry for several companies before retiring from WT Drilling after 20 years.

He had a great passion for the Seattle Seahawks and whatever team LaBron James played for.

James departed this earthly life on April 18, 2021 at Cabrini Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Viola Washington, two brothers, Roosevelt Kennedy and Theodore Kennedy, and one grandson, Darrin McMorris.

James leaves to cherish his memory: A loving dedicated wife of 58 years, Bobbie Kennedy; two daughters, Lana James and Carla Kennedy; two sons, Donald Ray Williams and James Kennedy, Sr. (Janice); two sisters, Carnell Washington and Willie Wade (James); six sisters-in-law, Constance Cameron (Roger), Helen Williams, Rhonda Williams, Jennie Hardin, Betty Hardin and Jessie Dixon (Larry); four brothers-in-law, Larry Williams. Clarence Hardin (Brenda), Leon Hardin and Elbert Washington; two godsons, Darryl Jackson and Maurice Tucker Jr.; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. in Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel. Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27th at 10 a.m. in Vidalia Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be in the funeral home chapel Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. Masks are required.

