May 4, 1953 – April 17, 2021

Funeral services for Joe L. Johnson, 67, of Natchez, who died April 17, 2021, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Byron Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mr. Johnson was born May 4, 1953, in Natchez to the late Joe Johnson Sr. and the late Merlinda Reason. He is a graduate of North Natchez High School, served in the US Army for three years and retired as an Automotive Mechanic.

He was also a deacon of Mount Bruin Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Matiel Johnson, two brothers, Nathaniel Johnson and Lee Daniel Johnson, three sisters, Thelma Ratcliff, Elma Foster and Estella Morton.

Survivors include his son, Jamie White of Natchez; his daughter LaTonya Sago and her husband Byron Sago of Texas; two brothers, Leon Johnson and wife Carolyn Johnson of Ferriday; Alexander Johnson of Natchez; three sisters, Georgia Carroll, Ethel Griffin and Eddie Johnson, all of Natchez; sisters-in-law, Cathy Johnson and Wendy Johnson; two grandchildren, Malcom White Sago and Ebony Sago; one uncle, Freeman Reason of Natchez; and a host of nieces, nephew, great and great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.