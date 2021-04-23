Golf tournament to be held for area scholarship fund

You still have time to set up a tee time for the Joe Fortunato-Allen Brown Golf Classic at Beau Pre Country Club. The event benefits the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter scholarship fund.

The tournament is on May 1 and is a four-person scramble, with a start time of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in a shotgun start.

There will be a lunch available for player and spouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards and a raffle will be held after play. There is also a ball drop at 12:45 p.ml with a chance to win $1,000. All funds go towards scholarships for area student athletes.

This is the only fundraiser for the scholarship fund, and last year’s tournament could not be held because of COVID. Entry fees are $100 a person, hole sponsorships are $100 a hole and mulligans are $10 each, maximum of two per player.

Entry forms are due April 30, 2021, and the check is made payable to NFF-CHOF, at P.O. Box 224 Natchez, MS 39121. Please call 601-442-9246 or 601-493-6450 for more information.