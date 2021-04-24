Sept. 4, 1955 – April 21, 2021

Natchez- Funeral services for Linda Marie Drake, of Houston, formerly of Natchez, who died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Houston will be held 11:00 a.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Sunset View Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Linda was born September 4, 1955 in Natchez, the daughter of Dorothy Washington Drake and Johnny Drake. She was a 1975 graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and furthered her education at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, CA. She was retired from Wal-Mart Supercenter in Houston. Miss Drake was baptized at a young age at Shiloh Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Shead Baldwin. She attended Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, TX where she served as an usher and with the Missionary Society. Linda enjoyed watching television and working puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Patricia Drake Chaney, brother James A. Washington, grandparents, Rev. James Drake, Beatrice Watkins, Henry and Laura Washington.

She leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Curtis Perkins, Jr. (Christina), Christopher Perkins (Candice), Cedric Perkins (Shawnta) and Darrell Morris; daughter Rosalyn Nicole Perkins (Anthony); brothers Johnny Drake (Shelia, Theodore Drake (Genell), Frederick Drake (Tasa) and George Drake (Eugenia); sisters Joannette Terrell and Laura Drake (Isaac) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

