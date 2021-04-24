April 24, 2021

  • 79°

Linda Marie Drake

By Staff Reports

Published 3:01 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021

Sept. 4, 1955 – April 21, 2021

Natchez- Funeral services for Linda Marie Drake, of Houston, formerly of Natchez, who died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Houston will be held 11:00 a.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Sunset View Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation.  We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Linda was born September 4, 1955 in Natchez, the daughter of Dorothy Washington Drake and Johnny Drake.  She was a 1975 graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and furthered her education at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, CA.  She was retired from Wal-Mart Supercenter in Houston.  Miss Drake was baptized at a young age at Shiloh Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Shead Baldwin.  She attended Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, TX where she served as an usher and with the Missionary Society.  Linda enjoyed watching television and working puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Patricia Drake Chaney, brother James A. Washington, grandparents, Rev. James Drake, Beatrice Watkins, Henry and Laura Washington.

She leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Curtis Perkins, Jr. (Christina), Christopher Perkins (Candice), Cedric Perkins (Shawnta) and Darrell Morris; daughter Rosalyn Nicole Perkins (Anthony); brothers Johnny Drake (Shelia, Theodore Drake (Genell), Frederick Drake (Tasa) and George Drake (Eugenia); sisters Joannette Terrell and Laura Drake (Isaac) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com

 

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration fo the Rhythm Night Club Fire

News

Resident grew up with carnival, retires with Pawn Shop

News

Natchez’s colorful landscape inspires artist to create

News

Excitement to the ears awaits at Natchez Festival of Music

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip