April 27, 2021

  • 79°
Luke Williamson is one of the six Vikings who had never seen a playoff game before this season. Vidalia is already looking to keep building their team culture. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Kennedy to continue building Viking culture

By Hunter Cloud

Published 11:02 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Vidalia’s 2021 baseball season came to an end against D’Arbonne Woods Monday night in the first round of the LHSAA playoffs as the Vikings lost 4-0 in a one-game series.

Head Coach Nicholas Kennedy said his team was clicking in district play and starting to work together. Unfortunately, the Vikings got cold at the wrong time, but he was still proud of his team’s effort, he said.

“We played one hell of a baseball game,” Kennedy said. “I’m extremely proud of my guys. I’m just ready to get after it. I’m giving them three weeks off and then we are getting after it again.

He wanted to build a culture for his team and grow the players throughout the season. Vidalia got off to a rough start losing six straight games before they started to click and work together.

“They were not given anything. We had to go out there and earn it,” Kennedy said. “They finally started buying into what I was saying. What we were doing in practice was working. Once we got into the district, we didn’t lose many games. Towards district things started clicking, and we started trusting in each other and playing Vidalia baseball.”

Seniors Peyton Fort, Adam Eames, and Brett Wallsworth led the team, he said. Their leadership taught the six younger players, like Luke Williamson, the Viking way. The Viking way is the idea that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back.

Kennedy said the team is young, and they are hungry to compete. He said he wants them to play with a dirtbag mentality. When a game ends, the players should have grass and dirt stains on their uniforms from putting everything on the line for the team. He said it is a great feeling to see his team buy into the culture of a family he has created.

“Growing up, my baseball team was my family,” Kennedy said. “I hung out with them. I grilled with them. That is what I keep telling them. We are a family. It is harder to beat up a group of people than if you singled someone out. That is what baseball is all about. One player is not going to win the whole game.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration for the Rhythm Night Club Fire

News

Resident grew up with carnival, retires with Pawn Shop

News

Natchez’s colorful landscape inspires artist to create

News

Excitement to the ears awaits at Natchez Festival of Music

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1