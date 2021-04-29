STAMPLEY — Graveside services for Carrie Chambliss, 37, who died Friday, April 23, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley with Reverend Lonnie Culbert officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.