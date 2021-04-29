April 30, 2021

  • 72°

Carrie Chambliss

By Staff Reports

Published 6:57 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

STAMPLEY — Graveside services for Carrie Chambliss, 37, who died Friday, April 23, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley with Reverend Lonnie Culbert officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback

News

City raises fines for littering to $500

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration for the Rhythm Night Club Fire

News

Resident grew up with carnival, retires with Pawn Shop

News

Natchez’s colorful landscape inspires artist to create

News

Excitement to the ears awaits at Natchez Festival of Music

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide