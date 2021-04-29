FAYETTE — Graveside services for Carrie Jackson, 89, who died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Asbury and Southern Care Hospice in Hattiesburg, will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Poplar Hill AME Church Cemetery in Fayette, with Reverend Sabrena Bartley officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.