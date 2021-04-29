Aug. 27, 1973 – April 26, 2021

VIDALIA — Graveside services for Danny Lee Gregory, 47, of Vidalia, will be Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Natchez City Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Bro. Trey Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home, Vidalia from 12-1 p.m. followed by a procession to the cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Danny was born in New Orleans, LA on August 27, 1973, and passed away in Shreveport, LA on April 26, 2021. Danny loved listening to country music and singing along. He had a sweet spirit and never met a stranger. He loved people and Danny will be greatly missed.

Danny is preceded in death by his father, James Rayford Allred, grandmother, Lois Myles and brother, Richard Dean Allred.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Joyce M. Allred of Vidalia, LA, sister, Wanda Frye and husband, Bob Frye of Natchez, MS, nephew, Brian Chandler and wife, Reve’ Chandler of Vidalia, LA, niece, Sara Wells and husband, Shane Wells of Amory, MS, niece, Jessie Blackard and husband, Will Blackard of Delhi, LA, great-nieces and great-nephews, Drew and Scott Thomson, Brett and Case Wells and Grant and June Blackard. He is also survived by all of his Friends at Pleasant Acre Day School.

Pallbearers will by Brian Chandler, Will Blackard, Drew Thompson, Scott Thomson and Grant Blackard. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Wells, Brett Wells, and Casen Wells.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Pleasant Acres Day School, 335 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS, 39120. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.