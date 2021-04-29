June 10, 1956 – April 25, 2021

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Stanley Eugene Owens Jr., 64, of Natchez, who departed his earthly life on April 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Morgantown Baptist Church in Natchez, at noon with the Pastor Stephen Wiley officiating.

Visitation fellowshipping will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 11 a.m. until service time at Morgantown Baptist Church.

Stan was born on June 10, 1956, in Centreville, MS to Stanley Eugene Owens Sr. and Martha Ann Baggett Owens.

Stan was a ham radio enthusiast and a dedicated civil servant. Stan was a loving husband, father and Paw-Paw. Stan dedicated his life to public service. He served twenty-six years with Natchez Fire Department holding positions as firefighter, captain, shift commander and battalion chief. Stan served as a Mississippi Fire Academy associate instructor and helped make many improvements to training and staff during his time with the NFD. Stan served six years as Adams County Emergency Management Director. Stan was an active member of the Adams County Search and Rescue, American Red Cross, Krewe of Killarney, Krewe of Alpheus and Krewe of Fat Mamas. Stan was instrumental in beginning the consolidation of the city and county E-911. He helped expand the emergency siren system into the county and enhance the volunteer fire program in Adams County. Stan like his dad, had a passion for ham radio. He was an active member of the 599DX Ham Radio Club and Bluff City Amateur Radio Club.

Stan was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Eugene Owens Sr.; grandparents, David Owens Sr., Leota Hughes Owens, Joe Paul Baggett Sr. and Nellie Norton Baggett; along with special aunts, uncles and cousins.

Stan leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Debbie; his mother, Martha Ann Baggett Owens; three children, Stephen Zito, Brittany Jones and husband Lee and Meghan Ozburn and husband David; five grandchildren, Kayleigh, John Henry, Mary Margaret, Dalton and Myah; his dog, BudDee; one sister, Cherry Moon and husband Ricky; his mother-in-law, Frankie Case; one sister-in-law, Denise Case; one niece, LeAnn Miller and husband Scott; one nephew, Andy Moon and wife Emily; four great nieces, Emily, Kennedy, Ryleigh and Ayven.

Honorary pallbearers are retired and current members of the Natchez Fire Department and Mississippi Fire Association.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mississippi Burn Camp.

