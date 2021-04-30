Crime Reports: May 2, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard/Woodville Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on Mansfield Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Minor Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Linton Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Orleans Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops at Natchez Market 2.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Daisy Street.

Breaking and entering on Linden Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Franklin Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Aggravated assault on Lincoln Street.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Canal Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Dumas Drive.

Four abandoned vehicle reports on Watts Avenue.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Madison Street.

Abandoned vehicle on George F. West Boulevard.

Abandoned vehicle on Ray Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Ratcliff Place.

Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Alarm on Chinquapin Lane.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Andrea Renee Sturdivant, 55, 37 Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Colon Cecil Bass, 40, 2129 Second Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violation and controlled substance: possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

James Nations, 59, 61 Old Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, charged with simple assault – domestic violence.

Arrests — Wednesday

Matthew Wayne Fontenot, 28, 915 Moose Lodge Road, charged with sex offender registration. Held without bond.

Lorri Nichole Hall, 45, 42 Jameson Drive, Paragould , Ark., on charges of possession of methamphetamine 1.1 grams, and driving while suspended license. Released on $500.00 bond.

Nathaniel Jonathan Wheeler, 37, 624-C U.S. Highway 61 North, on charges of four counts of contempt of court 0. Held on #381.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard/Ford Car Dealership.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Loose livestock on Lincoln Heights Road.

Disturbance on Green Acres Road.

Simple assault on West Wilderness Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Lost/stolen tag on Bluegrass Drive.

Disturbance on North Sunflower Road.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Suspicious activity on Old Meadville Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Springfield Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Liberty Road.

Accident on Redd Loop Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Breaking and entering on Liberty Road.

Alarm on Traceside Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Harassment on Grafton Circle.

Suspicious activity on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop at U.S. 61 South Carwash.

Traffic stop on Old Prentiss Highway West.

Traffic stop at U.S. 61 South/Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on Anna’s Bottom Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Cornelius Neal, 21, 231 Washington Heights, Ferriday, on charges of resisting with force, two counts, possession of a schedule II drug and an aggravated battery warrant.

Arrests — Thursday

Marshall K Cooke, 27, 900 MLK Boulevard, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days default $650 for possession of Marijuana.

Keona Ceaser, 30, 173 Goodin Drive, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, $125 bond $200 bench warrant and fee.

Stacy R. Denny, 35, 321 Plouden Bayou Road, Monterey, on charges of simple assault, obscenity, disturbing the peace.

Reports — Friday

Hit hog on Louisiana 65

Traffic citation on US 84

Complaint on Eugene Road

911 call on Burl Roberts Road

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Skipper Drive

911 call on Vidalia Drive

Alarms on Concordia Park Drive

Alarms on Concordia Park Drive

Auto accident on Louisiana 65