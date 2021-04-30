A private service for family and close friends only will be held for Mark Andrew Clark, 65, who passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home at Lake St. John.

Mark was born on Saturday, November 19, 1955, in Newmadrid, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Curtis Clark and Nellie Louise Colvin Bamburg; and three sisters, Frances Myann Bamburg, Laura Patricia Wempren, and Barbara Sue Clark.

Mark leaves behind his son, Mark Jason Clark and his wife Jodee; three daughters, Lori Ann Clark, Savannah Van Voorhis and her husband Jason, and Lindsay Clark Brashier and her husband Beau; siblings, Floyd Dean Clark, Angela Kay Beard, Rusty Bamburg, and Madonna Louise Clark; and 15 grandchildren.

Those honoring Mark as honorary pallbearers will be Keith Caviness, Danny Wayne McDaniel, Robert Shores, Hunter Goodwin, Rodney Sones, Fred Fudickar, and Matt Foster.

