May 1, 2021

Adams County Christian School’s Edarius Green competed in the ESPN 300 Underclassman Combine last week in Houston, Texas. The Rebels center took home the MVP, and is a sophomore. (Submitted Photo)

ACCS center Big E invited to prestigious ESPN combine

By Hunter Cloud

Published 11:00 am Saturday, May 1, 2021

Last week, Adams County Christian School offensive lineman Edarius J. Green competed in the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassman Combine in Houston, Texas.

He said he was named the MVP of the camp, as did offensive line coach Mathew Freeman. Green said going to the ESPN 300 Underclassman combine was a great experience because he competed against football players from Texas and the world.

“Winning the MVP was a great feeling because I was putting on for my school, my hometown, and my family,” Green said. “I trained hard, worked for it, and came out victorious.”

The camp helps players with recruitment because there are a lot of coaches there. Whenever he would make a play, he could see the coaches talk about it, he said.

He is a Natchez native, an Alabama football fanatic and he is known as Big E. The sophomore is six foot, four inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. Green has played on the offensive line for most of his life except for a few years in little league football where he played running back.

“I’m big. I’ve been big my whole life,” Green said. “My coach asked me if I wanted a nickname. I said ‘yes sir, just call me Big E.’  (I was known as Big E) since I started football. I was nine or 10 and someone called me Big E.”

His dreams as a kid were to put on the blue, white and gray uniforms of the Dallas Cowboys and play on Sundays, he said. Alabama Crimson Tide is his lifelong favorite college football team.

Green’s favorite offensive lineman is former Alabama center, Landon Dickerson. He is in the 2021 NFL draft. Green was born and raised in Natchez and looked up to Natchezians Steven Ridley and Rico Richardson who went on to play football in the NFL.

He first moved to AC two years ago from Natchez Public Schools and said he wanted to be a part of a winning tradition. He said the Rebels would prepare him to be part of a winning team in College.

“They treat me like family,” Green said. “It is a winning program. The coaches treat me like I’m their own son. I love winning. I like that feeling.”

