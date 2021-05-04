May 4, 2021

  • 68°

Barbershop not finished after cutting 65 years

By Editorial Board

Published 6:54 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Running a successful small business is difficult at best. For a business to reach the ripe old age of 65 is a significant accomplishment to say the least.

That’s what Rebel Barbershop has done and it and its owner, for the last 41 years, Jan Bertrand, is deserving of praise. And Bertrand said she’s not finished yet. She plans to serve her customers for another 10 years.

After that, her granddaughter, Melissa Moreau, who has worked with Bertrand at the barbershop for the last 16 years, could continue to operate the business.

Bertrand said she has customers whose children and grandchildren’s hair she now cuts.

“It is great to have them come back all of these years,” she said.

Vardaman Freeman owned the shop until his death in 1983. Bertrand still has a number of collectibles that barbers used in their profession years ago. She has seen hair styles come and go, she said.

“Right now, we are doing a lot of real short cuts,” Bertrand said. “For a while, it was longer haircuts. When I first got out of barber school, it was longer and it was hard to make a living.”

Congratulations, Jan Bertrand, for hanging in there and providing a service to the men, women and children of Natchez and Adams County for so many years.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

News

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail

Business

Grant money available to restaurants, bars from American Rescue Plan Act

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

News

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday

COVID-19

Supervisors vote again not to extend Adams County mask ordinance

News

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday

Business

Monday is 65 years for popular barbershop

News

Waitress says customers are like family

Business

Four Cathedral graduates make the 2021 Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Under 40 list

COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

News

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback

News

City raises fines for littering to $500

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area