Court case conclusions: May 5, 2021

Adams County Justice Court

Week of April 23-29:

None.

Adams County Circuit Court

Friday, April 23:

Eljiah Kendrick Hoggatt pleaded guilty to Count I — conspiracy to commit larceny, Count II — false pretense, and Count III — receiving stolen property in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Count I; five years on Count II; and three years on Count III. Count I, Count II and Count III shall run concurrently, each with the other, with credit for time served. It was further ordered that the defendant, Elijah Hoggatt, shall be removed from the Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Court Program. Must pay restitution of $1,000.00 and pay court costs of $422.50. It was further ordered that the defendant enroll and attend Alcohol and Drug Treatment while in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Natchez Municipal Court

Wednesday, April 28:

Monasia Teenique Johnson, 24, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $648.75.

Tory McNeil, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Maurice Pope, 43, charged with public drunk/vile or profane language in public. Case remanded to files.

Shanterria Lashae Tolbert, 28, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

William Keith Barnes, 35, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Orshawanda Nychelle Williams, 35, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. To serve five days in jail. Fine set at $748.75.

Danteria Danae Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 10 days with nine days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $248.75.

Ashley Ann Mackles, 36, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Brennika Betrice Minor, 25, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 10 days with nine days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $24875.

Zachary D-Allen Robinson, 31, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 60 days with 57 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Kordell Romone Summers, 23, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 60 days with 36 days suspended. Twenty-four days credit for time served. No fine assessed.