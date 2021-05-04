May 4, 2021

  • 73°

Russell Seward Perry

By Staff Reports

Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

June 15, 19 – May 2, 2021

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, Russell Seward Perry, loving husband, father, and brother entered the house of the Lord at age 62.

Rusty was born on June 15, 1958, in Yazoo City, Miss., to Billy and Jeannette (Hendrix) Perry. He attended Manchester Academy and later received his accounting degree from Mississippi College.  Rusty worked along with his father for many years as an insurance agent at Barnwell and Barbour in Yazoo City and later worked as a real estate appraiser.

On June 26, 1982, he married Wendy Harvey Perry. They raised two daughters, Seward and Mary Russell.  He was especially proud of the red hair that he gave them and their bright futures.

Rusty was preceded in death by his father, Billy; his mother, Jeannette; and his brother, Thomas.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Wendy; daughter, Seward of Memphis, Tenn.; daughter, Mary Russell of Yazoo City; sister, Jeanne Edwards (Gary); brothers William (Deborah) and Dickson (Alyson); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, two great-nieces and two great-nephews.  Rusty took pride in his family and always enjoyed family gatherings and special occasions.  Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Yazoo City at 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. under the direction of Stricklin King Funeral Home. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Yazoo City or Manchester Academy.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

DEVELOPING NEWS

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday

COVID-19

Supervisors vote again not to extend Adams County mask ordinance

News

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday

Business

Monday is 65 years for popular barbershop

News

Waitress says customers are like family

Business

Four Cathedral graduates make the 2021 Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Under 40 list

COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

News

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback

News

City raises fines for littering to $500

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration for the Rhythm Night Club Fire