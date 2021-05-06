Jan 22, 1996 – May 3, 2021

Graveside Services for Corey Ashley Jr., 25, of Natchez, who died May 3, 2021, at his residence, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mr. Ashley was born Jan. 22, 1996, in Natchez to Corey Ashley Sr. and Edith Marie Minor.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Eddie Minor Sr., Sarah Williams-Minor and Gwendolyn Ashley-Washington, and uncle, Eddie Minor Jr.

Survivors include his parents; sister, Carlesha Elmore; niece, Caeli Minor, and a host of family friends and relatives.

Pallbearers include Arthur Moore Jr., Liondell Minor Jr., Trayion Minor, Tristan Cameron, Alexander Mazique, Daruis McGruder, Damien White and Liondell Minor Sr.