Crime Reports: May 6, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Property damage on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Drive.

Theft on Lewis Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Bishop Street.

Intelligence report on South Concord Avenue.

Disturbance on Itasca Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Ashburn Woods Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Accident on South Shields Lane.

False alarm on Overton Road.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

Harassment on Creek Bend Road.

Malicious mischief on Creek Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Brentwood Lane.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Gregory Ernest Couture, 23, 116 Louisiana Avenue, Vidalia, La., on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Released on $10,000 bond.

Edwin M. Jackson, 39, 16A Newman Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct; failure to comply, resisting arrest, and simple assault on police, fireman, school official, etc. Held on $1,000 bond.

Jason Chalres White, 45, 3 Tuccio Lane, Natchez, on charge of possession of methamphetamine. Released on no bond.

Arrests — Monday

Preston Sewell Carr Sr., 32, 21 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Bruce Leonard Cauthen, 59, 3705 Washington Street, Vicksburg, on charges of contempt of court and probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Saragossa Road.

Loose livestock on Windy Hill Road.

Intelligence report on Newman Road.

Unwanted subject on Whispering Pines Road.

Intelligence report on Windy Hill Road.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Old Highway 84 No. 3.

Simple assault on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Suspicious activity on West Maxie Court.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Loose livestock on Providence Road.

Unwanted subject on Redd Loop Road.

Assisting motorist on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Davis Court.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Sandpiper Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Davis Court.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jamall Jefferson, 35, 510 Kentucky Avenue, Ferriday court sentenced to default 30-60 days and $850. Fine for speeding, driving under suspension, improper lights and forfeiture of a $600 bond.

Andrew D. Canary, 26, 15 Cadet street, Vidalia court sentenced to 30 days or $315 fine for no drivers license.

Quancy J. Hawkins, 32, 103 Gillepie Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to defealut 15 days and default six months for illegal carry of weapons in possession of marijuana. $1,250 fine.

Quintoria Pinkston, 34, 203 Lindale, Clinton, court sentenced to $500 for possession of Marijuana.

Bony W. Morales-Alvarado, 23, 2044 Elenoe, court sentenced to six months jail, suspension and $1,457.50 fine for driving while intoxicated. 24-month probation and two days of community service.

Rex Allen Romig, 30, 20268 Liberty Road, Pride on charges of theft of less than $1,000.

Arrests — Tuesday

Eugene E. Delanne, 30, 723 Leven Addition Road, Ferriday on charges of a P&P Violation.