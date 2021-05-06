May 6, 2021

Helen Ree Lyles

By Staff Reports

Published 6:50 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Jan. 14, 1960 – April 30, 2021

Graveside services for Helen Ree Lyles, 61, of Richardson, TX, formerly of Vidalia, LA, will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Vidalia Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Lyles, daughter of Jeffery Banks, Sr. and Sophia Lyles was born in Natchez, MS and died at the Medical City Hospital in Dallas, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jonathan Lloyd, four brothers, Franklin, Ernest, Leo and Jessie Banks; three sisters, Irma Banks Bell, Eleanor Banks, Jessie Lyles Calvit. Cherishing her memories are her mother-in-law, Brenda Lloyd of Dallas; four brothers, Renard Banks and his wife, Sylvia of Natchez; Melvin Lyles and his wife, Michelle Clark of Garland, TX; Chester Lyles of Vidalia and Danny Lyles and his wife, Denise of Rowlett, TX; six sisters, John Etta Lyles of Monroe, LA; Barbara White and her husband, James; Betty Sigust, Marjorie Williams and her husband, Charlie; Sharon White and her husband, Rolando all of Vidalia; two godchildren, Coryana Cummings and Ariana Johnson both of Forney, TX; two aunts, Carrie Lyles of Vidalia and Inell Lyles of Natchez. And numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

