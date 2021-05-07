A.M. Fornea

Dec. 7, 1930 – May 6, 2021

A private family graveside service for A.M. “Bo” Fornea, 90, of Vidalia, was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mr. Fornea was born on Sunday, December 7, 1930, in Varnado, LA and passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed by International Paper for 43 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Fornea and Linnie Stallings Fornea; and his brothers and sisters.

Bo leaves behind his wife Betty Fornea; daughter, Debbie F. Raley and her husband Ronnie; two granddaughters, Brandy Kifer and her husband Crawford and Casey Ratliff and her husband Aaron; three great-granddaughters, Stella Ratliff, Scarlett Kifer, and Emma Kifer all of Vidalia.

Pallbearers will be Crawford Kifer, Aaron Ratliff, Roger Simmons, Craig Simmons and Charley Cannon.

