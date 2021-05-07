May 7, 2021

Column: Thank you moms

By Hunter Cloud

Published 5:40 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

Mothers are often our first coaches, referees, medical trainers and cheerleaders. They are the number one supporter of their kids, athletes and students.

This time of year is difficult for moms as seniors in high school and college graduate to go out into the world. Kids leave the nest, and from experience, my Momma had a hard time adjusting to this.

I’m sure signing days are bittersweet, as is graduation and those last few ball games for moms. Moms are excited for the new opportunities, proud of their kid’s accomplishments, but sad because those same kids are taking off into a challenging world.

To the moms of seniors, you have prepared these kids for the real world. Thank you for the car rides to practice, cheering in the stands and working so your kids would have a better future.

Graduates, be sure to call your mom when you get to college. It may not mean a lot to you, but you have been a piece of their world for so long. Moms long for that continued connection.

Single mothers, thank you  for all the sacrifices you make. I know my grandmother worked so hard to give my dad opportunities to play golf. To the ones who sacrifice their time to work and take their kids fishing or to athletic events, you are awesome.

Athletes would be nothing without the number one MVP in their lives, their mother. Thank you for everything you do.

To my mom reading this 7 hours away, thank you for all that you have done, and continue to do for me. I love you, mom.

Hunter Cloud is a sports reporter for The Natchez Democrat.

