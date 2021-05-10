Family searching for missing teen

Friends and family of a missing teen is asking for help in finding him.

Kevonte Nelson, 15, has been missing from Natchez since midnight Monday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Child Alert for Nelson, who is originally from Baton Rouge, but was visiting relatives in Natchez.

Kevonte is described as slim with studs in both ears and having a small gap between his two front teeth.

He was last seen wearing a solid black hoodie, black Adidas pants with white stripes down the sides, a black t-shirt and black Nike slide on shoes.

Nelson has no tattoos or scars and wears his hair short and curly.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.