Kickin’ Bass for Cystic Fibrosis fishing tournament to be held May 22

Chris McVay said he learned the news that his nephew Asher Farmer had cystic fibrosis four years ago. His daughter was born two days apart before Asher was, he said.

He said he decided to throw the Kickin’ Bass for Cystic Fibrosis tournament at Lake St. John as a benefit for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation because of Asher.

“We had just left the hospital when we found out he had CF,” McVay said. “I didn’t realize a lot of the people in my family were carriers of it. It was a pretty sad deal. I told the family then that I don’t know much about cystic fibrosis or how to fix this, but I bass fish. I wanted to throw a bass tournament to raise awareness and to raise funds for cf.”

The tournament is entering its fourth year and will be held May 22, 2021, at Spokane Fishing Resort, Lake St. John.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website, cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease affecting the lungs, pancreas and other organs. It can cause persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

All proceeds from the tournament go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to raise awareness and find a cure for cystic fibrosis. In the tournament’s first year, there were about 20 or 25 entries. His goal is to have 50 entries this year.

Preparations for the tournament start in January as He calls companies in the area. Kickin’ Bass for cystic fibrosis offers door prizes as well as food to those who attend the weigh-in.

“It is always nerve-wracking leading up to the day of the tournament,” McVay said. “You want to make sure you have good weather and everybody stays safe. You want a good tournament. The night before is really when I start to feel some pressure. You want to make sure everything goes right.”

McVay said as much as the day is about the awareness and benefit of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the day about creating a positive moment for Asher and his family.

“(When I see) the smiles on his mom and dad’s face and his face that day, to me, that is the most rewarding part,” McVay said.

The entry fee to fish in the tournament is $100 per boat and launch fees, (includes a $10 Big Bass Entry). Raffle tickets for $5 will be available for purchase at registration and winners will be announced at the weigh-in.

Entry forms must include the name, address, phone number and signature of the boat operator and co-angler. Make checks payable to Chris McVay. Forms and fees must be sent to 2508 Orleans Quarters Drive, Brusly, Louisiana 70719 and received by May 20.

Entries will be accepted at check-in the morning of the tournament, but they will have to be in cash, McVay said. For more information, contact Chris McVay at 225-819-6845.