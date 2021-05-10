May 10, 2021

  • 70°
A dirt bike lays on the ground at the scene of an accident Monday at the intersection of Lasalle Street and Gayosa Avenue. Two children, 8 and 11 years old, were injured. (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:15 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

NATCHEZ — Two children were injured in a dirt bike accident at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the children, ages 8 and 11 years old, were traveling North on Lasalle Street on a single dirt bike and were struck by a car going West on Gayosa Avenue.

Daughtry said witnesses on scene told officers the children went through a stop sign on Lasalle Street without stopping and the driver of the car could not stop in time.

The children were transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez for a medical evaluation.

“Our prayer is that they will be OK,” Daughtry said. “They do have some leg injuries. The sheriff’s office came out to assist us and we want to thank them for that. Anytime children are involved, it’s all hands on deck.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Family searching for missing teen

Business

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

News

Mississippi to end federal unemployment supplement

News

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car

News

Victims identified in fatal crash Thursday in Vidalia

News

Katie’s Ladies model celebrates 102nd birthday

News

Dart: Natchez is second home to radio show producer, DJ

News

Trial delayed for Adams County murder suspect

News

One dead, 2 injured in two vehicle wreck in Vidalia

News

CPSB selects two finalists for next superintendent

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport

News

Five candidates remaining for next CPSB Superintendent

Business

Furdge appointed to Natchez Convention Promotion Commission

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

News

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail

Business

Grant money available to restaurants, bars from American Rescue Plan Act

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

News

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday

COVID-19

Supervisors vote again not to extend Adams County mask ordinance

News

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday