Victims identified in fatal crash Thursday in Vidalia

VIDALIA — Law officials have identified those who were involved in a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two injured Thursday on U.S. 84 in Vidalia.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said Denetrice Jefferson, 42, of Clayton, was driving a Nissan Maxima in the westbound lane on U.S. 84 near the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office when 58-year-old Elmer Piper, of Vidalia, attempted to make a U-turn in a Ford F-250 and collided with Jefferson’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Police responded to the accident at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday.

Piper was transported to the hospital and Jefferson succumbed to her injuries, Merrill said. Jefferson’s teenage daughter was riding in the Nissan as a passenger and was treated and released at the scene, Merrill said.

Merrill said he did not know Monday morning what Piper’s current condition is.

Toxicology reports are still pending to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident, Merrill said.