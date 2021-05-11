Court case conclusions: May 11, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 30-May 6:

George Smith charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

George Smith charged with possession of hydrocodone. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gregg Simmons charged with sexual battery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Semaj Jackson charged with two counts of murder. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

George Smith charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Derrick Marsaw charged with non-compliant/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Derrick Marsaw charged with sex offender residing within 3,000 feet of a school or child care facility. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 5:

Leroy Henderson pleaded guilty to Count I Manslaughter, Count II Aggravated Assault, Count III Aggravated Assault, and Count IV Aggravated Assault in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Counts I, II, III and IV. It is further ordered that the sentences in Count I and Count II shall run consecutively with each other, and that the sentences in Count III and Count IV shall run concurrent with the sentences imposed in Count I and Count II.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 5:

Bennie Williams Jr., Age N/A, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. One day credit for time served. To serve four days in jail. Fine set at $748.75.

Bennie Williams Jr., Age N/A, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. One day credit for time served. To serve four days in jail. Fine set at $748.75.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Case dismissed.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Aarron Michael Hodoh, 21, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: noise ordinance. Sentenced to three days suspended. Fine set at $353.50.

Aarron Michael Hodoh, 21, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance. Fine set at $523.75.

Noah Stephan Snyder, 23, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 30 days with nine days suspended. 21 days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Brandan Jerome Viverette, 34, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30grams. Fine set at $523.75.

Natasha Robinson, 31, charged with telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. Case remanded to files.

Natasha Shannell Robinson, 31, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Natasha Shannell Robinson, 31, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Fine set at $478.75.

Natasha Shannell Robinson, 31, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Natasha Shannell Robinson, 31, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Jessie James Carter, 72, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, May 4:

Shonkeith Centrel Calvin, 32, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case retired to files.

Shonkeith Centrel Calvin, 32, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Fine set at $748.75.

Shonkeith Centrel Calvin, 32, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: reckless driving. Fine set at $252.50.

Shonkeith Centrel Calvin, 32, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: disobedience of official traffic-control devices. Fine set at $252.50.

Shonkeith Centrel Calvin, 32, charged with motor vehicle: improper driver’s license/expired driver’s license. Case dismissed.

Shonkeith Centrel Calvin, 32, charged with motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card. Case dismissed.

Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 51, charged with aggravated stalking. Case dismissed.

Shawn Lee Maddox, 52, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: illegal possession reduced to misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Sentenced to 180 days with 179 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Juwan Demonya Ross, 19, pleaded guilty to enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm reduced to a misdemeanor. Fine set at $1,278.75.

Noah Stephan Snyder, 23, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession .1 grams < 2 grams reduced to misdemeanor possession with firearm. Sentenced to 30 days with nine days suspended. Twenty-one days credit for time served. Fine set at $773.75.