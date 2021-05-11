May 11, 2021

  • 72°
Dennis

Hattie Skipper Dennis

By Staff Reports

Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Sept. 16, 1937 – May 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Hattie Skipper Dennis, 83, of Natchez, who died Friday, May 7, 2021, in Natchez will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Grove A.M.E. Church cemetery with Rev. James Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Hattie was born September 16, 1937, in Natchez, the daughter of Susie Conner Skipper and Leonard James Skipper. She was a retired personal assistant and member of Grove A.M.E. Church where she served as church leader, choir member and on the Mother’s Board. She enjoyed singing and serving in the church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Longino Dennis, her parents, son Charles, brothers Dan Sr., Burl and Henry, sisters Laura, Frankie, Nancy, Bertha and Mattie.

She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter Dedria Stokes; son Eugene Skipper (Veronica); grandchildren Laketsha Skipper (Frank) and Phillip Stokes Jr., other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

News

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

News

Family searching for missing teen

Business

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

News

Mississippi to end federal unemployment supplement

News

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car

News

Victims identified in fatal crash Thursday in Vidalia

News

Katie’s Ladies model celebrates 102nd birthday

News

Dart: Natchez is second home to radio show producer, DJ

News

Trial delayed for Adams County murder suspect

News

One dead, 2 injured in two vehicle wreck in Vidalia

News

CPSB selects two finalists for next superintendent

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport

News

Five candidates remaining for next CPSB Superintendent

Business

Furdge appointed to Natchez Convention Promotion Commission

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

News

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail

Business

Grant money available to restaurants, bars from American Rescue Plan Act

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

News

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday