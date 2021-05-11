Oct. 20, 1943 – May 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Joe Merrick, 77, of Natchez, who died Friday, May 7, 2021 in Brandon will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Bishop Stanley Searcy Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Joe was born October 20, 1943, in Natchez, the son of Mary Lou Merrick and Oscar Merrick. He graduated with the Class of 1961 from Sadie V. Thompson High School and retired as an equipment maintenance supervisor at International Paper Company. Mr. Merrick was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He was a member of the Beef Board and Commissioner of the Social and Water Conservation Board. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, cattle ranching and working with his hands.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mildred Howard and Marian Jenkins, brothers Oscar D. Merrick, Jr. and Roy Lee Merrick, nephew Anthony Merrick and son Greg Davis, Sr.

Joe leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters Shamille Merrick Peters and Candace Merrick; two sons Darryl Merrick and William Merrick (Jennifer); sister Elva Merrick Edwards; grandchildren Marquise Thomas, Amiya Powell, Cohen Merrick, Gabriella Merrick, Ahmad Peters, LaJuan Peters, Gregory Davis, Jr., Shanayka Davis, and Crystal Davis; great grandchild Ace Peters, and other relatives and friends.

