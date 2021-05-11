Law enforcement looking for Tuesday morning shooting suspect

VIDALIA — Law enforcement are actively searching for a suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting at the Country Estates Trailer Park in Vidalia that injured a man.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said officers were dispatched to the trailer park after receiving a call stating that shots had been fired in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to Merit Health Natchez.

“At this time, we are looking for a black male last seen wearing multi-colored shorts and a red shirt,” Hedrick said. “We ask the public to be aware that the perpetrator could still be in the area and if anyone sees someone fitting the description, please call 318-336-5321 to speak with a detective.”

Hedrick advised the public that deputies are canvassing the area looking for the perpetrator and are actively working the case.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep the community safe,” he said.