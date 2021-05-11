May 11, 2021

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

By Jan Griffey

Published 12:21 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

NATCHEZ — A missing 15-year-old teen has been found.

The teen, Kevonte Nelson, was staying at the Red Carpet Inn with three adult men, said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

The men were detained and questioned and after questioning it was determined that they did not know Nelson, his family or that he was a juvenile and they were released, Patten said.

The men told law enforcement that they sheltered the teen from a rain storm Sunday night.

Nelson, who lives in Baton Rouge and had been visiting family in Natchez, went missing from Natchez at about midnight on Sunday.

Patten said the teen was found standing in the parking lot at the Red Carpet Inn on Devereux Drive late Monday night and was not there against his will.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Child Alert for Nelson on Monday evening.

“This was a great team effort from the family to the Natchez Police Department to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the media for getting the word out,” Patten said.

