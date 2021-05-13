May 13, 2021

  • 70°
Protheroe

Isabell Lydia Ritnour Protheroe

By Staff Reports

Published 7:14 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

Nov. 2, 1922 – May 4, 2021

IRMO, S.C. — Mrs. Isabell Lydia Ritnour Protheroe went home peacefully to The Lord, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Irmo, South Carolina at the wonderful age of 98 and one-half.

Isabell (Izzy), affectionately called Granny, is survived by her five daughters, Sylvia Setzer of Charlotte, NC, Cynthia Hildebrand of Pendleton, OR, Catherine Francetti, Kate (Shirley) Brighton, and Judy Folk; two sons, David Protheroe, Jr., and Greg Protheroe all from the Midlands, SC. As well as 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Stanley Protheroe, and infant daughter, Carolyn Louise Protheroe.

Isabell was born November 2, 1922, at her childhood home on Linton Ave., Natchez, Mississippi. She graduated in 1941 from Natchez High School where she, all of 5 feet 4 inches and 98 pounds, led 175 superior-rated marching band members down the streets of Jackson, Miss. She worked as a telephone operator before marrying David Stanley Protheroe, June 19, 1942, at St. Mary’s Basilica, Natchez.

Besides being a warm and Humorous person, she was a veracious Scrabble player! As she raised her seven children, she honed her talents of sewing beautiful and fashionable clothes. This led to a seamstress career after husband, David retired to Ballentine, SC in 1977 where they opened Dave’s Fix-it Shop and IZZY’s Alteration on Dutch Fork Road. After Dave’s passing Granny worked 12 years for Textile Restoration in Chapin.

A Memorial Service at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 195 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin, SC 29036 is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021 beginning with a Visitation in the Narthex at 1 p.m. Following the service at 1:30 p.m., a Repast will be held in St. Andrew Hall shortly before 3 p.m. Please consider in lieu of flowers a memorial to Granny’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

News

Natchez selected to receive $492K from EPA to use at former Titan Tire

News

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

News

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

News

Family searching for missing teen

Business

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

News

Mississippi to end federal unemployment supplement

News

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car

News

Victims identified in fatal crash Thursday in Vidalia

News

Katie’s Ladies model celebrates 102nd birthday

News

Dart: Natchez is second home to radio show producer, DJ

News

Trial delayed for Adams County murder suspect

News

One dead, 2 injured in two vehicle wreck in Vidalia

News

CPSB selects two finalists for next superintendent

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport

News

Five candidates remaining for next CPSB Superintendent