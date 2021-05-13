FAYETTE — Graveside services for Luvenia Barker Adams, 79, of Fayette who died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Fayette, will be held Saturday, May 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Forest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, with Reverend Elbert Eakins officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.