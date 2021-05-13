Ora Dennis Jackson

Feb. 25, 1943 – May 12, 2021

JONESVILLE — Funeral services for Ora “O.D.” Jackson Jr., 78, of Jonesville, will be held at Youngs Funeral Home in Jonesville on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Lloyd Trisler officiating. Interment will follow at Pala Alto Cemetery, Mayna, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home-Jonesville.