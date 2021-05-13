May 13, 2021

  • 70°

People created shortage of gas, not pipeline

By Editorial Board

Published 7:00 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

Social media’s panic-causing capabilities were on full display this week as people made a run on gas across the country, state and county.

Commissioner Andy Gipson said the Colonial pipeline supplies 30% of the gasoline in the state of Mississippi. When the pipeline was hacked causing it to shut down, it would not affect the supply of gas available to Mississippians.

Panic buying on the other hand would affect the supply of gas available to customers. Similar to the toilet paper shortage at the beginning of COVID-19, panic buying of gasoline drains the normal supply of gas available.

Local gas station owners said there would not have been a problem if people bought their normal supply of gasoline. Fortunately for him, delivery of gasoline the next day kept the pumps going.

If people just bought what they needed there would not have been a shortage of gasoline, toilet paper, or ammunition. When panic buying begins, it can be easy to follow the lead of the mob.

The mentality of “grab it while you can,” is similar to the same runs made on milk and bread during a hurricane. If you panic bought, do not feel bad about it. People are easily caught up in emotion and make purchase decisions they would typically never make.

If you are making fun of those who bought in a panic, pause for a moment. Take a look at your life, because it is likely you panic-bought fishing lures, coffee or eggs at one point.

Maybe society does not have a shortage of common sense, but rather a shortage of consideration. Unfortunately for America, you can not buy courtesy or calm thinking.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

News

Natchez selected to receive $492K from EPA to use at former Titan Tire

News

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

News

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

News

Family searching for missing teen

Business

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

News

Mississippi to end federal unemployment supplement

News

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car

News

Victims identified in fatal crash Thursday in Vidalia

News

Katie’s Ladies model celebrates 102nd birthday

News

Dart: Natchez is second home to radio show producer, DJ

News

Trial delayed for Adams County murder suspect

News

One dead, 2 injured in two vehicle wreck in Vidalia

News

CPSB selects two finalists for next superintendent

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport

News

Five candidates remaining for next CPSB Superintendent